Ben Affleck reportedly broke silence on J.Lo split to fight her "victim" narrative

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez routinely gabs about her messy breakup with Ben Affleck in interviews, but the Gone Girl actor has only just started talking about it publicly. Here's why!

Ben recently mentioned the split in his cover interview with GQ, and now, an insider claims to have more context on this explosive move.

"He is so over this divorce and the narrative that he was grumpy and that Jen was a victim," a source told The Daily Mail after the GQ interview dropped.

"It has been a year since he left, and he is hoping that speaking up will stop the constant questions," they added.

Apparently, the Good Will Hunting writer got some much-needed closure from the interview and is now ready to focus on his real priorities – his career and his family.