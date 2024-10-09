Jennifer Lopez says her "whole world f**king exploded" as she dishes on Ben Affleck divorce

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence on her "hard" divorce from Ben Affleck .

Jennifer Lopez has addressed her highly-publicized split from Ben Affleck for the first time since filing for divorce. © Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 55-year-old hitmaker gave a rare insight into her highly-publicized split from the Oscar winner during a profile with Nikki Glaser in Interview Magazine.

J.Lo told the Nikki that her "whole world f**king exploded" after the release of her musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story – which focuses on her romantic reunion with Ben.

The Atlas star didn't outright name-drop her ex, but she did share, "You have to be complete, if you want something that's more complete."

J.Lo filed for divorce from the Justice League star in August after two years of marriage, and she touched on the topic directly as she reflected on what she's learned about herself.

"Being in a relationship doesn't define me," she said. "I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."