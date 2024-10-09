Jennifer Lopez says her "whole world f**king exploded" as she dishes on Ben Affleck divorce
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has broken her silence on her "hard" divorce from Ben Affleck.
The 55-year-old hitmaker gave a rare insight into her highly-publicized split from the Oscar winner during a profile with Nikki Glaser in Interview Magazine.
J.Lo told the Nikki that her "whole world f**king exploded" after the release of her musical film, This Is Me... Now: A Love Story – which focuses on her romantic reunion with Ben.
The Atlas star didn't outright name-drop her ex, but she did share, "You have to be complete, if you want something that's more complete."
J.Lo filed for divorce from the Justice League star in August after two years of marriage, and she touched on the topic directly as she reflected on what she's learned about herself.
"Being in a relationship doesn't define me," she said. "I can't be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself."
Is Jennifer Lopez dating again after split from Ben Affleck?
It was thought that Bennifer was rekindling things when they were seen having a cozy reunion last month, but it looks like the divorce is still on.
As for whether J.Lo is dating again, she explained, "Now I'm excited, when you say you're just going to be on your own."
"I'm not looking for anybody, because everything that I've done over the past 25, 30 years, being in these different challenging situations, what can I f**kng do when it's just me flying on my own, what if I'm just free?" she continued.
The Bronx native also shared with Nikki how to "be good on your own," adding that this was something she thought she previously understood but now sees had some more work to do.
She concluded, "The work is figuring yourself out. It's looking back at the feelings underneath and the belief systems that we have about ourselves that make us make certain choices and create certain patterns in our life."
Cover photo: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP