Ben Affleck talks "root causes" of Jennifer Lopez divorce in rare comments
In a new interview with GQ, the 52-year-old filmmaker shared some rare remarks on the pair's high-profile split last year.
Affleck said he has "nothing but respect" for J.Lo after finalizing their divorce in January and affirmed that "there's no scandal" behind the split.
"There's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he said.
"But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."
"It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," the Gone Girl actor added.
Affleck also hit back at the discourse about his involvement in the 55-year-old Selena star's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which focused heavily on their rekindled romance and subsequent marriage.
"Part of it was, 'Okay, if I'm going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination," he said.
While he admitted he is much more "private" than his ex, he still wanted to show his support by appearing in the documentary, and he confirmed that the spotlight the film brought did not lead to their split – despite lingering rumors suggesting otherwise.
Ben Affleck says he's "lucky" to have Jennifer Garner
"I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, You don't marry a ship captain and then say, 'Well, I don't like going out in the water,'" Affleck said.
"You've got to own what you knew going into any relationship."
He noted that the documentary did not cause "some major fracture" between them, adding, "It's not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"
Elsewhere in the interview, the Air director addressed his close bond with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, amid headlines about the pair's recent cozy outings.
"I'm really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids' mom, who's wonderful and great and we work together well," he said.
As for J.Lo, the On the Floor singer reportedly "isn't bothered" by Affleck's outings with Garner and is even ready to find someone new.
