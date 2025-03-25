Ben Affleck talks "root causes" of Jennifer Lopez divorce in rare comments

In a rare interview, Ben Affleck (l.) broke his silence on his divorce from Jennifer Lopez last year and addressed chatter about the "root causes" of it. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

In a new interview with GQ, the 52-year-old filmmaker shared some rare remarks on the pair's high-profile split last year.

Affleck said he has "nothing but respect" for J.Lo after finalizing their divorce in January and affirmed that "there's no scandal" behind the split.

"There's a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he said.

"But honestly, like I said, the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."

"It's just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do," the Gone Girl actor added.

Affleck also hit back at the discourse about his involvement in the 55-year-old Selena star's documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which focused heavily on their rekindled romance and subsequent marriage.

"Part of it was, 'Okay, if I'm going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination," he said.

While he admitted he is much more "private" than his ex, he still wanted to show his support by appearing in the documentary, and he confirmed that the spotlight the film brought did not lead to their split – despite lingering rumors suggesting otherwise.