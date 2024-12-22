Jennifer Lopez gets candid about facing "hardships" amid Ben Affleck divorce

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez opened up about battling "hardships" in the wake of her divorce from actor Ben Affleck.

The 55-year-old star spoke with British Vogue in an interview shared Friday, where she said that she believes challenges arise for a reason.

"I think the way I overcome things is not by thinking of them as happening to me but happening for me and what is the lesson that needs to be learned in the moment, J.Lo said.

"When I think of things that way and stay in a kind of a more positive mindset about it, it's easier to kind of embrace it for the lesson that it is."

She added that she doesn't believe there are "coincidences," as each obstacle is an opportunity.

"This is not happening, you know, just randomly. It's happening for a reason," the Unstoppable actor added.

Jennifer's comments come amid her split from Ben, whom she officially filed for divorce from in August.