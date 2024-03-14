Did Jennifer Lopez cancel tour dates due to low ticket sales?
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has canceled the final few dates for her upcoming tour without an explanation. Here's the tea on the surprising update!
On Thursday, Variety confirmed that the 54-year-old entertainer pulled the plug on the last seven stops on her This is Me...Now tour.
Ticketmaster has quietly added cancellation notices to Nashville, Raleigh, Atlanta, Tampa, and New Orleans, while the previously announced shows in Cleveland and Houston were also removed from the site.
The seven dates had been scheduled for August 20 through August 31, but the set is now scheduled to end in New York City on August 17.
A message on the site read, "Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event. No action is required to obtain a refund."
While J.Lo hasn't given more clarification on the odd move, fans are surmising that poor ticket sales and her recent album flop could be behind the cancellation.
According to Variety, many of the remaining 30 dates still have a significant number of seats available.
The Get Right singer announced her string of summer arena concerts in support of her new ninth studio album last month.
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP