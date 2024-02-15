Jennifer Lopez continues grand return to music with big tour reveal!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is heading on the road for a thrilling new tour to promote her ninth studio album, This is Me... Now!
The 54-year-old will drop her first LP in over a decade on Friday, with the album serving as a sequel to 2002's This is Me... Then.
But before the album has even hit the airwaves, J. Lo treated fans to one huge surprise.
On Thursday, she announced This Is Me... Now: The Tour, a North American concert series kicking off this summer in support of the new record. The tour will be Lopez's first in five years.
Beginning on June 26, This Is Me... Now: The Tour will make its way to venues in over 30 cities, including New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The series is currently expected to end in Houston, Texas, on August 31, with possible additional international dates on the way as well.
The tour will have three presales:
- J. Lo Fan Club presale: February 20 at 9 AM local venue time
- Citi presale: February 20 at 10 AM local venue time
- Verizon presale: February 20 at 10 AM local venue time
The public onsale will begin on February 23 at 10 AM local venue time.
Along with the tour news, Lopez has plenty in store for fans when it comes to the new album, which has drawn significant inspiration from her reunion with Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez reflects on her journey to love in new album and movie
The On the Floor artist debuted the album's lead single, Can't Get Enough, on January 10.
The full record will be released on Friday, with a musical film titled This Is Me...Now: A Love Story dropping exclusively on Prime Video the same day.
The semi-biographical movie, directed by Dave Meyers, stars Lopez as the unnamed artist in a narrative inspired by her experiences with love.
Affleck is one of the writers behind the film and will star in it alongside the likes of Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone, Trevor Noah, and more.
Lopez has revealed that This is Me... Now just might be her final album, telling Entertainment Tonight, "The truth is I don't even know if I'll ever make another album after this."
"It's such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez, J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector's items at a certain point."
Cover photo: MICHAEL TRAN / AFP