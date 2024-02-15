Jennifer Lopez continues grand return to music with big tour reveal!

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is heading on the road for a thrilling new tour to promote her ninth studio album , This is Me... Now!

Jennifer Lopez will kick off her first tour in five years this summer. © MICHAEL TRAN / AFP

The 54-year-old will drop her first LP in over a decade on Friday, with the album serving as a sequel to 2002's This is Me... Then.

But before the album has even hit the airwaves, J. Lo treated fans to one huge surprise.

On Thursday, she announced This Is Me... Now: The Tour, a North American concert series kicking off this summer in support of the new record. The tour will be Lopez's first in five years.

Beginning on June 26, This Is Me... Now: The Tour will make its way to venues in over 30 cities, including New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. The series is currently expected to end in Houston, Texas, on August 31, with possible additional international dates on the way as well.

The tour will have three presales:

J. Lo Fan Club presale: February 20 at 9 AM local venue time

Citi presale: February 20 at 10 AM local venue time



Verizon presale: February 20 at 10 AM local venue time

The public onsale will begin on February 23 at 10 AM local venue time.

Along with the tour news, Lopez has plenty in store for fans when it comes to the new album, which has drawn significant inspiration from her reunion with Ben Affleck.