Is Jennifer Lopez cozying up to Drake after her split from Ben Affleck?
Los Angeles, California - Is Jennifer Lopez trying to get right with Drake after her shocking split from Ben Affleck?
J.Lo may have found another way to get "revenge" on her soon-to-be ex-husband, as word on the street suggests that the 55-year-old hitmaker is looking for a fresh start with Drizzy!
Per In Touch Weekly, the Jenny from the Block performer is "rekindling" her connection with Drake.
A tipster tattled that when J.Lo filed for divorce from Ben, Drake "reached out" to her.
"He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he's ready and willing to step in and satisfy her," the insider claimed.
A quick recap: in 2016, Jennifer and Drake set the music world aflame when the Canadian rapper dropped a pic of the pair looking cozy while working on his More Life album – though J.Lo never appeared on the project.
Is J.Lo falling for Drake's "flirty" moves?
Now, insiders are claiming that the "friends" are engaging in flirty texts and calls!
"It's still in the sexting stage, but she loves hearing from him and sharing sexy selfies," they said. He's very quick to compliment her and lays it on thick."
There's already been talk that J.Lo is looking to take her music career to new heights following her divorce from the Oscar winner. But does Drake really have a chance with the Atlas star? Stay tuned!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@champagnepapi & @jlo