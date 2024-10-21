Is Jennifer Lopez cozying up to Drake after her split from Ben Affleck?

Los Angeles, California - Is Jennifer Lopez trying to get right with Drake after her shocking split from Ben Affleck ?

Is Jennifer Lopez moving on from her Ben Affleck divorce with Drake (l.)? © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@champagnepapi & @jlo

J.Lo may have found another way to get "revenge" on her soon-to-be ex-husband, as word on the street suggests that the 55-year-old hitmaker is looking for a fresh start with Drizzy!

Per In Touch Weekly, the Jenny from the Block performer is "rekindling" her connection with Drake.

A tipster tattled that when J.Lo filed for divorce from Ben, Drake "reached out" to her.

"He was very sweet and told her what a fool Ben is for letting her get away, and then he quickly let her know he's ready and willing to step in and satisfy her," the insider claimed.

A quick recap: in 2016, Jennifer and Drake set the music world aflame when the Canadian rapper dropped a pic of the pair looking cozy while working on his More Life album – though J.Lo never appeared on the project.