Is Jennifer Lopez sparking up a new romance with Brett Goldstein?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and actor Brett Goldstein were spotted hanging out at a show, sparking off-screen buzz as the two prepare for their upcoming film Office Romance.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) was recently seen enjoying a show alongside Brett Goldstein, sparking up new romance rumors. © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jenniferlopez

The two were spotted at the Broadway show Oh, Mary! cheering on Betty Gilpin, their co-star in the upcoming movie.

They snapped some photos with several other A-listers after the show, including Meryl Streep and Martin Short – though the two weren't next to each other in the shots.

A source close to J.Lo told the Daily Mail she's thrilled to dive into this project after a tough start to 2025, especially with someone as "handsome and smart" as Goldstein.

The source even described him as the "younger, better, British version" of Lopez's ex, Ben Affleck, and revealed that she thinks he is "very cute."

On another note, the On The Floor artist is said to be "furious" over recent photos of Affleck cozying up with his first wife, Jennifer Garner, during a paintball outing.