J.Lo reportedly fuming as Ben Affleck reunites with Jennifer Garner: "Salt in the wound"

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is said to be "furious" as her ex-hubby Ben Affleck reunites with his first wife, Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez (l.) is said to be "furious" as her ex-hubby Ben Affleck (c.) reunites with his first wife, Jennifer Garner. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

According to a Thursday report by Page Six, J.Lo is "not happy" with the newest photos showing her ex getting cozy with Garner while out paintballing together for their son's birthday.

Lopez and the 52-year-old Gone Girl star finalized their divorce in February, and a source claimed that his reunion with Garner is like "salt in the wound."

The Last Thing He Told Me actor settled her divorce from Affleck in 2018, and the two have maintained an amicable relationship as they co-parent their three kids.

But the outlet says that the pair's affectionate moment is "completely messing with" J.Lo's head, adding that the singer is "furious."

As messy as the situation may seem on the surface, it may not be a true love triangle, as Garner has been happily dating businessman John Miller for almost seven years now.

Still, People reports that Affleck is "extra giddy" and "much more affectionate" around Garner during their outings after his split from J.Lo.

"She doesn't seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben," an insider dished.

