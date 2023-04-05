Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have an intimate family outing in Cambridge

Cambridge, Massachusetts - Ben Affleck, aka Benny from the block, showed Jennifer Lopez and their blended family a great time in his home state.

Bennifer and company enjoyed a bite to eat in Ben Affleck's (c) home state of Massachusetts. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jlo &ARTURO HOLMES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 50-year-old Massachusetts native brought his wifey and their children to his old stomping grounds on Monday.

Per Page Six, the family outing took place at Bar Enza inside The Charles Hotel in Cambridge.

An unnamed source spilled the tea on the low-key family outing that consisted of the spouses, J.Lo's 15-year-old twins Max and Emma, and Ben's 14-year-old daughter Seraphina.

Noticeably absent was the Justice League star's oldest daughter Violet and his son Sam whom he also shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The insider claimed that the present teens were "very well-behaved" and the family was "smiling a lot" throughout the fest.



The tipster also dished that J.Lo kept it causal yet still chic with a jean tunic and beige boots.

"They were very generous," the source further shared about Bennifer's outing. "They seemed very happy and were all very “lovely to the staff and to the other guests."