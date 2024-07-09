Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck split rumors continue as family reportedly steps in

Hamptons, New York - Chances of a reconciliation between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly "slim" as the two continue to spend time apart.

As divorce rumors surround the A-list couple, Page Six reported Monday that the odds of another reunion for the lovebirds are decreasing by the day.

J. Lo and Ben have continued to spend time apart after they put their shared home on the market and the Gone Girl actor moved into a rental in Brentwood.

According to insiders, the singer is doing just fine on her own.

"Nothing can break her spirit," an insider told the outlet. "She wants to have a summer full of fun and laughter."

Still, the Daily Mail has claimed that Jennifer's mother and sisters have stepped in, encouraging her to "cut her losses" and file for divorce so she can "get on with her life."

"He was not the person she built him up to be. It's taken too much of a toll on her, and because of this, she has lost sight of who she is and what she stands for," an insider told the outlet.