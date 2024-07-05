Jennifer Lopez rocks wedding ring at Fourth of July celebrations without Ben Affleck

New York, New York - Despite divorce rumors, singer Jennifer Lopez was spotted sporting her beautiful wedding ring on Independence Day in a field of flowers.

Jennifer Lopez (r.) was spotted wearing her wedding ring amid rumors of marital problems with Ben Affleck. © Collage: Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@jenniferlopez

It's back!

The 54-year-old pop icon posted a ton of photos to celebrate the patriotic holiday, with Ben seemingly not involved.

For the snaps, J. Lo posed on a wooden fence in front of a humongous field of lavender flowers.

Other photos show the singer deeper in the field, wearing a blue-and-white striped collared shirt with khaki pants, a tan purse, and a summer hat.

And most importantly, her wedding ring can easily be spotted on her finger, which comes as a shock after she ditched it in her latest social media video.

"Happy Fourth," Jennifer captioned the photo dump.

The two have recently put their shared home on the market, and rumors are still running rampant following reports that the two may have secretly split up back in March.