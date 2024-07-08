Jennifer Lopez's throwback post adds to swirling Ben Affleck drama

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez reference a song with some eyebrow-raising implication after she spent July 4th away from Ben Affleck.

On Sunday, the 54-year-old entertainer seemingly touched on her martial drama with a throwback to her breakup track, Cambia El Paso.

J.Lo shared a clip of the steamy music video on the anniversary of the 2021 single, which came amid a torrent of speculation about the state of her relationship with Affleck.

The lyrics of Cambia El Paso, translated from Spanish, feature the lines like: "Her life is better now without him. She doesn't need anyone to be well. She does not fail, she does not fail."

The timing of J.Lo's post plus the song's empowering lyrics has added feud to the split rumors hitting Bennifer of late.

Though the Atlas star was captured wearing her wedding band during the July 4th holiday, she still spent time in NYC, while Ben stayed in LA.