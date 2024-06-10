Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck send split rumors into overdrive with telling move

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reignited divorce chatter after their Beverly Hills home hit the market!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (r.) are said to be quietly selling their marital home amid rumors that the two are headed for a divorce. © Screenshot/Instagram/@jlo

Per TMZ, divorce may indeed be imminent for Bennifer as the spouses are trying to sell their marital pad!

On Sunday, the outlet dished that the 54-year-old entertainer and the 51-year-old Air director are "quietly" selling their lavish mansion for about $60.8 million.

Ben and Jen, who wed in 2022, snagged the home last year, though it's been reported that the Gone Girl actor has already moved out of the home amid chatter that the two are on the rocks.

Insiders further spilled that J. Lo is looking for a new home, but it's unclear if it's with her hubby!

The newest tea comes after the Atlas star was captured rocking her wedding band over the weekend.

Jennifer, who stunned in an off-white long-sleeve knit dress and chic ponytail, dined with a friend at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica with her stunning ring on full display.