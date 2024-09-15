Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted kissing after bombshell split!
Los Angeles, California - With their house on the market and a bombshell divorce filing, the love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has come to an end – or has it?
Last month, J.Lo made their long-rumored split official as she filed for divorce on the anniversary of their second, lavish wedding ceremony.
But on Saturday, the two were spotted together having brunch with their children – Ben's kiddos Fin (15) and Samuel (12) and Jen's twins Emme and Max (16) – at a hotel in Los Angeles.
"Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing," an insider told Page Six. "The kids are with them, but at a separate table."
The two are also said to have had an "intense conversation" with each other while sitting in a car outside the hotel.
Adding even more confusion to the situation, J.Lo was reportedly rocking her engagement ring once again – though she did not wear her wedding band.
Could yet another love comeback be in the cards for Bennifer?
Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back on?
So far, neither the singer nor the actor have commented on the outing.
Ben and Jen were famously together in the early-aughts and ultimately called off their engagement in 2004. Nearly two decades later, the pair rekindled their romance before finally tying the knot in 2022.
Now it's all over again – or is it?
Cover photo: Collage: Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/X/@vanman_1000