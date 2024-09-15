Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted kissing after bombshell split!

Los Angeles, California - With their house on the market and a bombshell divorce filing, the love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has come to an end – or has it?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be rekindling their romance as the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday – despite their recent divorce. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last month, J.Lo made their long-rumored split official as she filed for divorce on the anniversary of their second, lavish wedding ceremony.

But on Saturday, the two were spotted together having brunch with their children – Ben's kiddos Fin (15) and Samuel (12) and Jen's twins Emme and Max (16) – at a hotel in Los Angeles.



"Ben and J.Lo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing," an insider told Page Six. "The kids are with them, but at a separate table."

The two are also said to have had an "intense conversation" with each other while sitting in a car outside the hotel.



Adding even more confusion to the situation, J.Lo was reportedly rocking her engagement ring once again – though she did not wear her wedding band.

Could yet another love comeback be in the cards for Bennifer?