Jennifer Lopez cancels upcoming appearances to support LA wildfire victims

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez has canceled all upcoming appearances to focus on aiding victims of the horrendous Los Angeles wildfires , which have continued to ravage parts of the city.

"It's important to her to focus on supporting the community of Los Angeles during this very difficult time," a source told People on Saturday.

The On The Floor singer was scheduled to appear on The View, Live with Kelly and Mark, and Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show to promote her new film, Unstoppable.

The film's LA premiere, initially set for earlier in the week, was also canceled. "Safety is our first priority," Amazon MGM Studios said in a statement.

Her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, was initially forced to evacuate his Pacific Palisades mansion and stayed with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three children nearby, but has since returned to his home after learning it was safe.

On Friday, Jennifer took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt message to those affected, per Page Six.