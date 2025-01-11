Jennifer Lopez "worried and concerned" for ex Ben Affleck as he flees wildfires

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is reportedly back in touch with ex Ben Affleck as the Air director flees the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.

Though the pair just recently finalized their divorce, Page Six reported on Friday that the 55-year-old singer is "worried and concerned" for Ben after he evacuated his home in the Pacific Palisades.

Amid the fires, Ben is said to have fled to the home of his first wife, Jennifer Garner, who is living with their three children.

J.Lo "has been checking in on Ben throughout this whole ordeal," according to the outlet, and wants to make sure her ex knows she's there for him and his kids.

"She offered her support for whatever they need," an insider added.

The Good Will Hunting star has reportedly returned to his home after learning it emerged relatively unscathed, though an evacuation order is still in place for the area.

Another tipster said Ben "feels so grateful his property is safe for the time being" and added that he has been reaching out to his fellow Angelenos whose property did not fare as well in the deadly wildfires.