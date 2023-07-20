Jennifer Lopez curses out paparazzi after being locked out of luxury gym

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez was seen having some choice words with paparazzi after commemorating her anniversary with Ben Affleck .

Jennifer Lopez was caught slewing some harsh words at the paparazzi after being locked out of the gym. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/jlo

She'll always be Jenny from the Block!

The 53-year-old multi-hyphenate star's gym day didn't go as planned on Wednesday, per footage obtained by TMZ.

J. Lo sported a very chic athletic fit for her workout, which consisted of a yellow racerback crop top with a dipped hem at the front paired with yellow-and-grey snake print leggings and white Naked Wolfe sneakers.

She styled her hair in a bun and accessorized her look with a pair of tinted aviator sunglasses and an XL blinged-out drink bottle.

Yet despite looking stylish, J.Lo appeared to be frustrated in the clip where she was seen frantically knocking on the studio doors after she was unable to get inside.

Eventually, let the Mother star inside, but things got more awkward after J.Lo encouraged the paps waiting for her when she finished her sweat session.

As she entered her SUV, the Lets Get Loud singer is heard yelling, "F**k you, bye."