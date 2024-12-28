January movie + TV releases: Unstoppable, Wolf Man, and Back in Action ring in 2025!
2024 has come to an end, but the new year brings fresh entertainment for movie and TV lovers everywhere!
2025 has already been teased to be a great year in entertainment with so many releases in store.
From the anticipated Michael Jackson biopic to Wicked: For Good, and lest we forget the introduction of the new Superman!
That being said, January kicks things off with new flicks and the return of a popular spy thriller series.
Here are the top four releases coming this month to usher in the new year!
Unstoppable
See the movie that could earn Jennifer Lopez her first Oscar, Unstoppable!
There's been some drama attached to the upcoming sports biopic since the film is produced by J.Lo's estranged husband, Ben Affleck.
Still, early reviews have all-but praised the drama and the Let's Get Loud singer's performance as wrestler Anthony Robles mom, Judy.
Will this movie finally make J.Lo an Oscar-winner? Watch the actor-singer beat the odds when Unstoppable hits Amazon Prime Video January 16.
Back in Action
Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz team up in the this action-comedy that is pretty much responsible for bringing Diaz back into the acting world!
Foxx and Diaz play ex-CIA spies Emily and Matt. Both are unexpectedly pulled back into the world of espionage after their undercover identities are exposed.
The movie also had some buzz attached to it due to The Mask star's return to entertainment and Foxx's hospitalization during production.
All the more reason why everyone should catch this spy thriller when Back in Action arrives on Netflix January 17.
Wolf Man
What's a new year without a horror flick?
Family man Blake, played by Girls star Christopher Abbott, seeks a simpler life with his wife and daughter, which leads to relocation from San Francisco to Oregon.
Unfortunately, the family is faced with a scary situation after Blake gets attacked by none other than a werewolf!
Horror movie lovers can already see where this is going, yet the twisty thriller promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats.
Find out what happens when the moon turns full and monsters come to light when Wolf Man hits theaters January 17.
The Night Agent Season Two
Conspiracy, betrayal, and murder.
These are just a few reasons why everyone should check out the second season of the popular series The Night Agent.
Gabriel Basso returns as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, as he deals with a threat that could be closer to home.
The next chapter in the Night Agent saga finds the agent now uncovering the truth about his deceased father, who allegedly committed treason.
Also, Sutherland's romance with Rose, portrayed by Luciane Buchanan, is also tested.
Will the super-savvy couple survive? Find out when The Night Agent season two premieres on Netflix January 23!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press