January movie + TV releases: Unstoppable, Wolf Man, and Back in Action ring in 2025!

By Elyse Johnson

2024 has come to an end, but the new year brings fresh entertainment for movie and TV lovers everywhere!

Ring in the New Year with these fresh new releases coming this January. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press 2025 has already been teased to be a great year in entertainment with so many releases in store. From the anticipated Michael Jackson biopic to Wicked: For Good, and lest we forget the introduction of the new Superman! That being said, January kicks things off with new flicks and the return of a popular spy thriller series.

Unstoppable

Back in Action

Jamie Foxx (r.) and Cameron Diaz play ex-CIA spies whose secret identities are compromised in Back in Action. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz team up in the this action-comedy that is pretty much responsible for bringing Diaz back into the acting world! Foxx and Diaz play ex-CIA spies Emily and Matt. Both are unexpectedly pulled back into the world of espionage after their undercover identities are exposed. The movie also had some buzz attached to it due to The Mask star's return to entertainment and Foxx's hospitalization during production. All the more reason why everyone should catch this spy thriller when Back in Action arrives on Netflix January 17.

Wolf Man

What happens when a man moves his family where evil lives? Discover the next horror craze when Wolf Man hits theaters. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures What's a new year without a horror flick? Family man Blake, played by Girls star Christopher Abbott, seeks a simpler life with his wife and daughter, which leads to relocation from San Francisco to Oregon. Unfortunately, the family is faced with a scary situation after Blake gets attacked by none other than a werewolf! Horror movie lovers can already see where this is going, yet the twisty thriller promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats. Find out what happens when the moon turns full and monsters come to light when Wolf Man hits theaters January 17.

The Night Agent Season Two

Gabriel Basso returns as FBI agent Peter Sutherland in season two of The Night Agent, which will follow him uncovering the truth about his late father. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Conspiracy, betrayal, and murder. These are just a few reasons why everyone should check out the second season of the popular series The Night Agent. Gabriel Basso returns as FBI agent Peter Sutherland, as he deals with a threat that could be closer to home. The next chapter in the Night Agent saga finds the agent now uncovering the truth about his deceased father, who allegedly committed treason. Also, Sutherland's romance with Rose, portrayed by Luciane Buchanan, is also tested.