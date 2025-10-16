Jennifer Lopez throws major shade at all of her exes!

Jennifer Lopez says that her none of her exes were "capable" of loving her in her vulnerable interview with Howard Stern. © Screenshot/Instagram/jlo

During her first visit on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show, the 56-year-old multi-hyphenate shared whether she had ever experienced real love after being married four times.

"Do you think you've truly been loved?" the 71-year-old host asked J.Lo, to which she replied, "No."

She explained, "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable, it's that they're not capable. They don't have it in them."

The Kiss of the Spider Woman continued, "And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But, I didn't love myself."

J.Lo also reiterated why her divorce from Ben Affleck was the "best thing" to ever happen to her.

