Jennifer Lopez throws major shade at all of her exes!
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez gave a brutally honest answer regarding her past relationships!
During her first visit on SiriusXM's Howard Stern Show, the 56-year-old multi-hyphenate shared whether she had ever experienced real love after being married four times.
"Do you think you've truly been loved?" the 71-year-old host asked J.Lo, to which she replied, "No."
She explained, "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable, it's that they're not capable. They don't have it in them."
The Kiss of the Spider Woman continued, "And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But, I didn't love myself."
J.Lo also reiterated why her divorce from Ben Affleck was the "best thing" to ever happen to her.
Jennifer Lopez says she's more self-aware after Ben Affleck split
The Selena star shared, "Because it really made me journey into, I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist, I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna f***ing figure this s*** out if it kills me.'"
She added, "Now I'm able to sit here in a much more self-assured, self-aware way of the things that have happened to me, whether my mother, my father, in my own life, how I learned to love, how I felt neglected, all the things that are in your head as a person, and know who I am and just really appreciate that person."
The Waiting For Tonight singer admitted, "I feel really comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/jlo