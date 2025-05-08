Jennifer Lopez spills how she told her twins about Ben Affleck divorce

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez got honest about the tough conversation she had with her twins Max and Emme amid her split from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez says she promised her twins Max (center l.) and Emme (center r.) that she would "come out stronger" after splitting from Ben Affleck. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo

The 55-year-old entertainer shared with the Spanish outlet El País about her "difficult" past year and how she addressed it with her 17-year-old twins, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.

J.Lo explained. "I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better.' I promised them that and I did it."

The Atlas star noted that her twins "feel it now," which gives her " a great sense of peace in my life."

J.Lo first rekindled her romance with Ben in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022 before shockingly divorcing two years later.