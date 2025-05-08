Jennifer Lopez spills how she told her twins about Ben Affleck divorce
Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez got honest about the tough conversation she had with her twins Max and Emme amid her split from Ben Affleck.
The 55-year-old entertainer shared with the Spanish outlet El País about her "difficult" past year and how she addressed it with her 17-year-old twins, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
J.Lo explained. "I said, 'I promise you, this is a difficult time, but you're going to see that I'll come out the other side stronger and better.' I promised them that and I did it."
The Atlas star noted that her twins "feel it now," which gives her " a great sense of peace in my life."
J.Lo first rekindled her romance with Ben in 2021 and tied the knot in 2022 before shockingly divorcing two years later.
J.Lo says she's "happier" after divorcing Ben Affleck
Despite the divorce, J.Lo and Ben's respective kids are still very close as they attend the same schools, and the exes have been on good terms, though they are currently locked in a real estate war over their marital home.
Still, the On The Floor singer insisted, "I'm happier that I'm a step further along than I was a year ago, two years ago, three years ago."
She continued, "I'm proud of myself for that, and I'm proud that I was able to navigate my children through difficult times, that they're stronger and better because of it. So, it's a great time to go out there and dance and sing and have a good time with everybody."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo