Jennifer Lopez reveals shocking abuse she suffered in past relationship
Los Angeles, California - In her new documentary, Jennifer Lopez gets candid about some difficult times in her past, including past experiences of abuse.
The Greatest Love Story Never Told, available to stream on Prime Video, tells the life story of music and acting sensation J.Lo.
In it, the 54-year-old not only provides insights into her home, her family life, and her career, but she also talks about her long road to self-love, her on-and-off relationship with husband Ben Affleck (51) and her failed ex-relationships, some of which were abusive, she said.
According to The Sun, J.Lo reveals in her documentary that she had been the victim of domestic violence in the past.
"I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I’ve definitely been manhandled and hit and a couple of other unsavory things. Rough. Disrespectful," the mother-of-two confesses, visibly distraught and fighting back tears.
"You have to hit rock bottom, where you’re in situations that are so uncomfortable and are so painful that you finally go, 'I don’t want this anymore,'" J.Lo says.
The singer did not reveal which of her exes mistreated her.
Jennifer Lopez raves about husband Ben Affleck
Lopez has been married a total of four times, to actor Ojani Noa (49); dancer Chris Judd (54); singer Marc Anthony (55), the father of her twins; and Ben Affleck.
She and her current husband rekindled their romance from the early 2000s and finally tied the knot in 2022.
"For all those years it was really hard because I didn’t just feel like I lost the love of my life, I felt like I lost the best friend that I’d ever had," J.Lo confesses about the separation.
"And I couldn’t talk to him for so many years and that was the hardest part."
Although Affleck shies away from the pubic eye more than his wife, J.Lo says she can always rely on his support.
"I don't think [Ben] is very comfortable with me doing all of this. But he loves me, he knows I'm an artist, and he's gonna support me in every way he can," J.Lo gushes.
Cover photo: Robyn Beck / AFP