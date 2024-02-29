Jennifer Lopez reveals shocking abuse she suffered in past relationship

Los Angeles, California - In her new documentary, Jennifer Lopez gets candid about some difficult times in her past, including past experiences of abuse.

In her new documentary, Jennifer Lopez reveals she has been "manhandled and hit" in past relationships. © Robyn Beck / AFP

The Greatest Love Story Never Told, available to stream on Prime Video, tells the life story of music and acting sensation J.Lo.

In it, the 54-year-old not only provides insights into her home, her family life, and her career, but she also talks about her long road to self-love, her on-and-off relationship with husband Ben Affleck (51) and her failed ex-relationships, some of which were abusive, she said.

According to The Sun, J.Lo reveals in her documentary that she had been the victim of domestic violence in the past.

"I was never in a relationship where I got beat up, thank God, but I’ve definitely been manhandled and hit and a couple of other unsavory things. Rough. Disrespectful," the mother-of-two confesses, visibly distraught and fighting back tears.

"You have to hit rock bottom, where you’re in situations that are so uncomfortable and are so painful that you finally go, 'I don’t want this anymore,'" J.Lo says.

The singer did not reveal which of her exes mistreated her.