Jerry Seinfeld sparks backlash for heartless response to activist: "I don't care about Palestine"

New York, New York - Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has received backlash for the extremely callous response he gave when an ambush activist asked him about Palestine .

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife, Jessica, attend SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025, in New York City. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a video posted to the Subway DJ Instagram page, the activist approaches Seinfeld and asks if he can take a selfie with him.

"Sure," Seinfeld acquiesces, before the activist gives a peace sign and says "Free Palestine!"

"Maybe?" the activist asks, to which Seinfeld responds, "I don't care about Palestine."

"That’s sad," the activist says as Seinfeld walks away.

The encounter reportedly took place during the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live in New York City.

Seinfeld, who is Jewish, has steadfastly backed Israel amid its all-out assault on the Palestinian people, despite overwhelming warnings of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Israel has killed at least 48,284 people in Gaza since October 2023, according to the territory's health ministry, although the true death toll is believed to be far higher. Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers and settlers have ramped up their attacks on the illegally occupied West Bank.

"I don’t care about Jerry anymore then. As someone who loved Seinfeld, this is super disappointing," one commenter posted under the video uploaded Sunday.

"Why do all our good memories from growing up end up being rotten once we grow up," another echoed.

Last May, Seinfeld's support for Israel prompted students to walk out of Duke University's graduation ceremony, where the 70-year-old accepted an honorary doctorate degree and delivered the school's commencement address.