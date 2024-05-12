Duke students walk out on Jerry Seinfeld graduation speech over Israel support

Durham, North Carolina - Dozens of students walked out of Duke University's graduation ceremony Sunday as comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who has vocally supported Israel over its war in Gaza, received an honorary doctorate, videos posted on social media showed.

Accounts posting the footage said the students at the prestigious university were protesting the usually apolitical star's stance over Israel, which has drawn controversy. Students could be seen carrying a Palestinian flag.

It is the latest unrest over the war to rock US campuses, which have become a political flashpoint after weeks of protests that have seen thousands arrested.

A live feed from Duke of the graduation ceremony did not show the walkouts, but boos were audible, forcing university president Vincent Price to briefly halt his introduction of Seinfeld as the comedian stood next to him.

Seinfeld accepted the honorary degree to cheers and delivered the school's commencement address without further interruption. The 70-year-old did not allude to the war and touched on being Jewish only briefly in a riff about privilege.

"I grew up a Jewish boy from New York. That is a privilege if you want to be a comedian," he said.

Duke had earlier said that degrees would be awarded to some 6,900 students during the ceremony, though it was not clear how many attended in person.

For decades, Seinfeld has been a resolutely apolitical comedian, best known for making one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time – a show bearing his name that was famously "about nothing."

But he has been unusually outspoken over his support for Israel since the fighting in Gaza began, drawing controversy.