Netanyahu hails Trump's "full support" on Gaza as heavy US bombs arrive in Israel
Jerusalem, Israel - Israel's defense ministry said Sunday that a shipment of "heavy" US-made bombs arrived overnight, as Marco Rubio began his first visit to the country as Washington's top diplomat.
"A shipment of heavy aerial bombs recently released by the US government was received and unloaded overnight in Israel," the ministry said in a statement, referring to MK-84 munitions recently authorized by President Donald Trump's administration.
"The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the air force and the IDF (military) and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in the statement.
The Trump administration had earlier in February approved the sale of more than $7.4 billion in bombs, missiles, and related equipment to Israel.
The sale "improves Israel's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serves as a deterrent to regional threats," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said at the time.
Israel launched an all-out assault on Gaza in October 2023, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians and forcibly displacing much of the territory's 2.4 million population.
A temporary ceasefire has been in effect since January 19, providing for the release of hostages seized by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian political prisoners held by Israel.
Rubio, meanwhile, began his official trip to Israel on Sunday, and is anticipated to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials during the day. He is expected to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and Trump's ethnic cleansing plan that calls for displacing Palestinians from the territory and relocating them to Egypt and Jordan, a proposal that has triggered global outrage.
Israel's Netanyahu thanks Trump for "full support"
The Trump administration has continued backing the Israeli regime despite the devastation in Gaza and ramped-up attacks on the illegally occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu thanked Trump Saturday for his "full support" in Gaza following the completion of the sixth hostage-prisoner exchange of the truce.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu... appreciates the president's full support for Israel's decisions regarding the Gaza Strip in future developments," his office said after Trump posted on social media that Israel should choose how to respond to the successful conclusion of the latest swap.
The rival sides exchanged three Israeli hostages held in Gaza for 369 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
But just days before, the deal appeared strained, with Hamas saying it would not bow to threats from Israel and the US amid accusations Israel had violated the truce agreement.
Trump warned that "all hell" would break loose if every Israeli hostage was not released from Gaza by noon on Saturday.
"Israel will now have to decide what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!" Trump wrote after Saturday's swap was completed.
Netanyahu's office said: "President Trump's firm stance led to the release of three of our hostages today, despite Hamas previously refusing to release them."
Cover photo: REUTERS