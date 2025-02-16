Netanyahu hails Trump's "full support" on Gaza as heavy US bombs arrive in Israel

Jerusalem, Israel - Israel 's defense ministry said Sunday that a shipment of "heavy" US-made bombs arrived overnight, as Marco Rubio began his first visit to the country as Washington's top diplomat.

Buildings are pictured lying in ruins inside Gaza due to Israeli assault on February 15, 2025. © REUTERS

"A shipment of heavy aerial bombs recently released by the US government was received and unloaded overnight in Israel," the ministry said in a statement, referring to MK-84 munitions recently authorized by President Donald Trump's administration.

"The munitions shipment that arrived in Israel, released by the Trump administration, represents a significant asset for the air force and the IDF (military) and serves as further evidence of the strong alliance between Israel and the United States," Defense Minister Israel Katz said in the statement.

The Trump administration had earlier in February approved the sale of more than $7.4 billion in bombs, missiles, and related equipment to Israel.

The sale "improves Israel's capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defense, and serves as a deterrent to regional threats," the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said at the time.

Israel launched an all-out assault on Gaza in October 2023, killing tens of thousands of Palestinians and forcibly displacing much of the territory's 2.4 million population.

A temporary ceasefire has been in effect since January 19, providing for the release of hostages seized by Hamas and hundreds of Palestinian political prisoners held by Israel.

Rubio, meanwhile, began his official trip to Israel on Sunday, and is anticipated to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top Israeli officials during the day. He is expected to discuss the Gaza ceasefire and Trump's ethnic cleansing plan that calls for displacing Palestinians from the territory and relocating them to Egypt and Jordan, a proposal that has triggered global outrage.