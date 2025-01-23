Jesse Eisenberg shares scathing reflection on Mark Zuckerberg's radical shift

Los Angeles, California - Actor Jesse Eisenberg, who famously played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in a movie, now says he can no longer defend the tech guru.

In a recent interview, actor Jesse Eisenberg (l.) said he could no longer defend Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, whom he once played in a movie. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy & POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a recent episode of the podcast Fresh Air, Eisenberg was asked about Zuckerberg's string of controversial moves, including his recent decision to stop fact-checking on social media sites owned by Meta, Facebook's parent company.

"As an actor, your job is to really understand your character, even if the character is a villain in a movie, your job is to defend your character," Eisenberg argued.

"And so I spent a lot of time thinking about this guy and thinking about how he felt [like an] outcast in the world, and created this thing in order to connect with other people because he felt uncomfortable connecting with other people through more traditional social norms."

Following the recent election of President Donald Trump, Zuckerberg has faced criticism for cozying up to the politician, whom he had previously criticized.

Eisenberg said Zuckerberg's transformation has left him feeling "a little sad" and asking, "Why is this the path you're taking?"

"And so I mostly just think of it that way," he added. "This is that same person that I spent a long time humanizing and thinking about and trying to justify and defend his behavior."