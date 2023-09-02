Jimmy Buffett dies and leaves behind a Margaritaville legacy

Singer Jimmy Buffett made "wastin' away in Margaritaville" a lifestyle, brand, emoire, and cultural phenomenon after his hit song in 1977. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The star's death was announced in a statement on his social media and websites late Friday.



"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."



The statement did not provide a cause of death but illness had forced him to reschedule concerts in May, and Buffett acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized, but provided no specifics.



In May, he took to Twitter and his webpage to tell his faithful Parrotheads why he had to postpone the final concert of his Second Wind Tour in Charleston, South Carolina. He said he was in a hospital but upbeat and undergoing treatments.



"I finish up my treatments tomorrow and heading home to Sag Harbor for a while, and then head to the Bahamas for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape," Buffett told the Miami Herald in an email. "Once I am in shape, we will look at the when's and where's of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic to me to play as they are for fans to listen, and sing along."



Sir Elton John was one of the first famous faces to speak out about Buffett's death, hailing the singer-songwriter as a "unique and treasured entertainer."





"His fans adored him and he never let them down," John wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday.

"This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to (his wife) Jane and the family from (my husband) David (Furnish) and me."