Jimmy Buffett dies and leaves behind a Margaritaville legacy
Sag Harbor, New York - Jimmy Buffett, the singer-songwriter whose laidback style earned him a legion of "Parrothead" fans and spawned a music and business empire, has died at the age of 76.
The star's death was announced in a statement on his social media and websites late Friday.
"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," the statement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."
The statement did not provide a cause of death but illness had forced him to reschedule concerts in May, and Buffett acknowledged in social media posts that he had been hospitalized, but provided no specifics.
In May, he took to Twitter and his webpage to tell his faithful Parrotheads why he had to postpone the final concert of his Second Wind Tour in Charleston, South Carolina. He said he was in a hospital but upbeat and undergoing treatments.
"I finish up my treatments tomorrow and heading home to Sag Harbor for a while, and then head to the Bahamas for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape," Buffett told the Miami Herald in an email. "Once I am in shape, we will look at the when's and where's of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic to me to play as they are for fans to listen, and sing along."
Sir Elton John was one of the first famous faces to speak out about Buffett's death, hailing the singer-songwriter as a "unique and treasured entertainer."
"His fans adored him and he never let them down," John wrote in an Instagram story on Saturday.
"This is the saddest of news. A lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to (his wife) Jane and the family from (my husband) David (Furnish) and me."
Jimmy Buffett created a Margaritaville empire
Buffett, who spent years developing his signature sound in Key West - his band was known as the Coral Reefers - became one of the most beloved entertainers in America with hits like Margaritaville and Cheeseburger in Paradise.
He also was a successful and shrewd marketer and businessman, with a net worth of around $600 million. Buffett's music and business empire includes restaurants, casinos, hotels and beach resorts, a retirement village, a cruise liner, clothing, a Broadway musical, and publishing.
Plus an artist, 29 studio albums, and as many live albums and compilations combined, and a handful of books.
He earned two Grammy Award nominations, two Academy of Country Music Awards, and a Country Music Association Award.
Margaritaville, released on February 14, 1977, quickly took on a life of its own, becoming a state of mind for those "wastin' away," an excuse for a life of low-key fun and escapism for those "growing older, but not up."
The song - from the album Changes in Latitudes, Changes in Attitudes - spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at No. 8. The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2016 for its cultural and historic significance, became a karaoke standard, and helped brand Key West, Florida, with a distinct sound of music and as a destination known the world over.
In the May post announcing his illness, Buffett told fans: "These few words from Mark Twain about life changes, seemed perfect to pass on at this time. 'Challenges,' he said, 'make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.'"
Cover photo: JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP