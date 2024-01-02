Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue Aaron Rodgers over Epstein list accusation

Los Angeles, California - TV host Jimmy Kimmel has fired back after NFL star Aaron Rodgers seemed to imply that his name would appear on a list of associates of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Jimmy Kimmel has fired back after NFL star Aaron Rodgers (r) implied a connection to the Epstein client list, due to be released this week. © Collage: Mindy Small & Nick Cammett / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old quarterback made his weekly appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, where he name-dropped Kimmel in connection with Epstein.

After analyst AJ Hawk mentioned the list of Epstein's associates expected to be released this week, Rodgers said that he would "pop some sort of bottle" when it was revealed.

"A lot of people – including Jimmy Kimmel – really hoping that doesn't come out," he added.

The dig comes after the 56-year-old late-night host mocked Rodgers' comments about the Epstein list in March 2023 in another appearance on The Pat McAfee show.

Kimmel played footage of the former Green Bay Packer asking McAfee if he had heard about the "Epstein client list," with the star then quipping, "It might be time to revisit the concussion protocol, Aaron," per Variety.

After Tuesday's comments gained traction, Kimmel hit back on social media, threatening to sue the athlete over the jab.