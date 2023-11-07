Joe Jonas allegedly responds after Sophie Turner's viral PDA: "Too soon"

Paris, France - If you've been keeping up with the Joe Jonas/Sophie Turner divorce drama, then you know that the Game of Thrones star was caught kissing a hunky British aristocrat in Paris recently, and Joe has now reportedly responded!

Sophie Turner (l) was caught kissing a hunky British aristocrat in Paris amid her divorce from Joe Jonas, and the musician has reportedly weighed in. © Jon Kopaloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An insider spoke to the Daily Mail on Monday, saying that the 34-year-old musician supposedly thinks it's "too soon" for his ex to be dating again amid their messy divorce and custody battle.

"What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour," the source said.

"And if Sophie wants to gallivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games."

Oof, that felt harsh! After all, wasn't Joe the one who broke up with her?

The source added that Sophie moving on "feels a little too soon, [but] he has no control over what she does."