Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree on temporary custody arrangement

New York, New York - Days after Sophie Turner demanded that her and Joe Jonas' two daughters be returned to England, an interim court order filed Monday shows that the stars ' kids will stay in New York for now.

Per the Daily Mail, Jonas and Turner's daughters are to remain in New York's Southern or Eastern Districts, an area that includes New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.

Turner's lawyer, Stephen Cullen, stated that the order was filed to "protect the well-being of the [children] involved" but is also in place to "prevent the [children's] further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."

The court order cites the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction and the International Child Abduction Remedies Act as pertinent laws at play in the custody case.

A draft copy of the order must now be signed by the presiding judge, with the first hearing set to take place on October 3 at Manhattan federal court.