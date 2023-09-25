Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner agree on temporary custody arrangement
New York, New York - Days after Sophie Turner demanded that her and Joe Jonas' two daughters be returned to England, an interim court order filed Monday shows that the stars' kids will stay in New York for now.
Per the Daily Mail, Jonas and Turner's daughters are to remain in New York's Southern or Eastern Districts, an area that includes New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley.
Turner's lawyer, Stephen Cullen, stated that the order was filed to "protect the well-being of the [children] involved" but is also in place to "prevent the [children's] further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition."
The court order cites the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction and the International Child Abduction Remedies Act as pertinent laws at play in the custody case.
A draft copy of the order must now be signed by the presiding judge, with the first hearing set to take place on October 3 at Manhattan federal court.
How did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's custody battle turn so tense?
The court filing comes after Turner shockingly sued the Jonas Brothers frontman on September 21 for allegedly withholding the kids' passports so they couldn't see their mother in her native UK.
Turner and her legal team began proceedings to get the kids back to England, where the Game of Thrones star's extended family is located.
Jonas, naturally, took issue with Turner's accusations and called them "misleading at best."
The musician's representative went on to say that the children had been with their mother in New York since September 6 and claimed that Turner was only making the legal claim to try moving divorce proceedings to the UK in hopes of keeping the children out of the US permanently.
Turner's camp fired back, stating that the couple had already been in the process of a long-planned relocation to England prior to the divorce filings, according to PEOPLE.
The custody case is being conducted in Florida, with the court entering an order restricting either parent from relocating the kids as the pair's divorce and custody proceedings continue.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Tran / AFP