Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner face off over custody amid messy divorce

New York, New York - Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Tuner have begun a four-day mediation over custody of their two daughters amid their messy divorce .

People reports that the 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer and the 27-year-old Game of Thrones star have entered into mediation over the custody and parenting plans for daughters Willa and Delphine.



The mediation follows the couple reaching a temporary custody agreement after Sophie sued her ex for allegedly withholding the kids' passports in order to keep them in New York.



The X-Men star's lawyer Stephen Cullen claimed in court that the Burnin' Up singer is asking for joint custody. "What he was looking for is a 50-50," Cullen said.

"The parties are both seeing their children, which is what we all want," Cullen added.