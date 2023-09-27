Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's daughter's secret name revealed amid divorce battle

New York, New York - Singer Joe Jonas and his estranged wife Sophie Turner's second daughter's name has come to light as their divorce proceedings heat up.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's baby girl's secret name was revealed in a recent filing amid the pair's acrimonious divorce. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/sophiet

Per documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, the Jonas Brother frontman and the Game of Thrones star named their now one-year-old baby girl Delphine.

The exes, who also share three-year-old Willa, have kept their youngest daughter's moniker a secret since welcoming her in July 2022.

The name was included in a recent court filing where Sophie also requested a judge put her divorce from Joe on pause until the custody of their children is resolved.

Yet, according to TMZ, things are getting even more messy between the Lovebug singer and the X-Men actor.

Now, Joe and Sophie are duking out where their divorce proceedings will take place with the Barely Lethal actor reportedly wanting everything handled in the UK, which isn't sitting well with her estranged hubby.