Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner break silence on shock divorce
Miami, Florida - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence as they confirm the end of their four-year marriage.
The stars shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they said.
"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
Split rumors began circulating amid reports that the 34-year-old musician had been contacting divorce lawyers.
Fans believed Jonas had dispelled the speculation as he wore his wedding ring once again during a concert in Austin on Sunday, but confirmation came on Tuesday that he had filed for divorce from the 27-year-old actor.
While the joint statement took aim at the "speculative narratives" circulating, Jonas said in the filing that their relationship is "irretrievably broken," per PEOPLE.
Why did Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner split?
Sources told TMZ that the spouses' "different lifestyles" led to the divorce, with Turner allegedly out partying while Jonas preferred to stay at home.
Jonas has also reportedly been taking their two daughters on the road amid his tour with the Jonas Brothers while the Game of Thrones star is busy filming in England.
The latest narrative has stirred rampant chatter online as fans recirculate earlier clips and interviews where Turner discussed being the "homebody" in the relationship, conflicting with the current stories.
Cover photo: MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP