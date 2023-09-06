Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner break silence on shock divorce

Miami, Florida - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have broken their silence as they confirm the end of their four-year marriage.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a joint statement confirming their divorce on Wednesday. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The stars shared a joint statement on their respective Instagram pages on Wednesday.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they said.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Split rumors began circulating amid reports that the 34-year-old musician had been contacting divorce lawyers.

Fans believed Jonas had dispelled the speculation as he wore his wedding ring once again during a concert in Austin on Sunday, but confirmation came on Tuesday that he had filed for divorce from the 27-year-old actor.

While the joint statement took aim at the "speculative narratives" circulating, Jonas said in the filing that their relationship is "irretrievably broken," per PEOPLE.