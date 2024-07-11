Joe Jonas explains how he got his brothers' blessing on solo album

Los Angeles, California - Singer Joe Jonas is about to drop a brand new single and personal solo album, and he asked his brothers for permission!

Singer Joe Jonas (r.) revealed that he got his brothers' blessing before starting a new solo album in a new podcast with TikToker Jake Shane (l.) © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@joejonas

The Jonas Brother is venturing out on his own with a new single, Work It Out, which is set to be released on July 19.



Joe dished on the new music projects in an appearance on TikToker Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast.



Originally intended for a Jonas Brothers song, Work It Out struck a personal chord with the 34-year-old artist, per Billboard.

"I feel like it wasn't quite DNCE either," he said, referring to his other band.

After thinking about it for some time, Joe secured the "blessings" of his brothers before starting his solo adventure. It also helped that his brothers were busy acting and working on another season of their reality show Claim to Fame!

This solo venture comes almost a year after Joe's split from Sophie Turner.

So what did Joe ultimately decide to do? Lock himself in a studio of course!