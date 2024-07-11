Joe Jonas explains how he got his brothers' blessing on solo album
Los Angeles, California - Singer Joe Jonas is about to drop a brand new single and personal solo album, and he asked his brothers for permission!
The Jonas Brother is venturing out on his own with a new single, Work It Out, which is set to be released on July 19.
Joe dished on the new music projects in an appearance on TikToker Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast.
Originally intended for a Jonas Brothers song, Work It Out struck a personal chord with the 34-year-old artist, per Billboard.
"I feel like it wasn't quite DNCE either," he said, referring to his other band.
After thinking about it for some time, Joe secured the "blessings" of his brothers before starting his solo adventure. It also helped that his brothers were busy acting and working on another season of their reality show Claim to Fame!
This solo venture comes almost a year after Joe's split from Sophie Turner.
So what did Joe ultimately decide to do? Lock himself in a studio of course!
Joe Jonas crafts deeply personal album in short time span
After locking himself away for two to three weeks, the Sucker singer was left with a passionately personal album.
It also features incredible collaborations with a star-studded lineup of Alexander 23, Muna's Josette Maskin, Jason Evigan, Tommy English, and Paris Carney.
He hinted at the album back in March with a short video of himself working on music in the studio.
The official release date for the full album is still under wraps, but Joe promised it will be out "later this year," with more singles coming before then.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@joejonas