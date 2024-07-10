Joe Jonas pens emotional letter to fans ahead of solo music launch

Los Angeles, California - Singer Joe Jonas took to Instagram in an open letter expressing mixed emotions ahead of his upcoming music launch.

Joe's song Work It Out is set to drop on July 19, and the star is still working out some feelings about it.

"I'm both excited and emotional as I'm gearing up to release new music," he wrote in a Wednesday Instagram post.

"I'm humbled and grateful to collaborate with some of my favorite musicians & creators," he continued.

"I hope you find as much happiness & peace as I do when you listen to these songs."

While the singer is better known for his band, the Jonas Brothers, with his actual brothers Nick and Kevin, this upcoming music venture will be a solo act for Joe – but it's not his first, as he first broke off with 2011's Fastlife.

After the searingly public dissolution of his marriage with actor Sophie Turner in September and the couple's ensuing custody battle, Joe's been seemingly channeling his thoughts and feelings into new music.