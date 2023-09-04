Joe Jonas wears wedding ring on stage amid Sophie Turner divorce rumors

Austin, Texas - Joe Jonas appeared to wear his wedding ring on stage in Austin, Texas, amid ongoing rumors the star and his wife, Sophie Turner, are headed for divorce.

After rumors of an impending divorce from Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas performed with his wedding ring on Sunday night. © Collage: Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/TikTok/@sarahxu21

The 34-year-old musician married Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner (27) in 2019, with the pair welcoming their second baby in 2022.

Sophie was also reportedly spotted in the crowd at the Jonas Brothers' Austin concert on Sunday night.



Joe also wore his ring in a photo posted to his Instagram on Monday as he celebrated Labor Day with his brothers.

This all comes as welcome news to those worried over insider claims that Joe and Sophie are headed for divorce after four years of marriage, with reports alleging the Burnin' Up singer had been in contact with divorce lawyers.



Joe had also not been wearing his wedding ring in recent performances, adding further fuel to the rumors.

Even with the latest ring spotting, fans are still pushing for a direct statement on the matter.

"i love how we all just went looking for his ring," one fan commented on the Labor Day post, with another writing, "JOE PLS CLEAR THIS S**T UP".