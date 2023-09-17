John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renew vows in sweet Lake Como ceremony

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a dreamy vow-renewal ceremony in Italy to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their wedding.

By Steffi Feldman

Lake Como, Italy - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a dreamy vow renewal ceremony as the stars celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary!

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend renewed their vows on Thursday to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.
Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend renewed their vows on Thursday to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@chrissyteigen

For the anniversary celebration, a source tells PEOPLE that the Internet It Couple returned to the exact site of their September 14, 2013 wedding.

"It was very romantic," the source said. "They arrived by boat... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."

The vow renewal reportedly took place on a balcony, after which the not-so-newlyweds greeted guests, dined, and danced the night away at a lakeside bar.

Khloé Kardashian spoofs iconic Britney Spears interview in hilarious TikTok
Khloé Kardashian Khloé Kardashian spoofs iconic Britney Spears interview in hilarious TikTok

The insider says that there were "flowers everywhere."

"It's been a very elegant, very classic event."

Teigen, who shares four young children with Legend, posted a poolside pic to her Instagram story Thursday with the caption, "10th anniversary weekend is commmming."

"The most perfect day," she added, with a cheeky "#johnXchrissy."

Why did John Legend and Chrissy Teigan renew their vows at Lake Como?

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got married in Lake Como on September 14, 2013.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend got married in Lake Como on September 14, 2013.  © IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

Besides being one of the most gorgeous views in the world, Lake Como is important to the couple because - according to an adorable 2016 Instagram post from Teigen - it's "where it all began."

In the post, Teigen explains that she and Legend first visited the lake together in 2007.

"A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with," she said. "I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe."

Elon Musk: Elon Musk gets shredded by Ice Cube with dumpster fire meme battle
Elon Musk Elon Musk gets shredded by Ice Cube with dumpster fire meme battle

"Both came true, and here we are," she explained.

The couple got married at Lake Como six years after Teigen's wish, and the rest was history!

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@chrissyteigen

More on Celebrities: