John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renew vows in sweet Lake Como ceremony

Lake Como, Italy - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a dreamy vow renewal ceremony as the stars celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary!

Chrissy Teigen and husband John Legend renewed their vows on Thursday to celebrate their 10-year anniversary. © Screenshot/Instagram/@chrissyteigen

For the anniversary celebration, a source tells PEOPLE that the Internet It Couple returned to the exact site of their September 14, 2013 wedding.

"It was very romantic," the source said. "They arrived by boat... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."

The vow renewal reportedly took place on a balcony, after which the not-so-newlyweds greeted guests, dined, and danced the night away at a lakeside bar.

The insider says that there were "flowers everywhere."

"It's been a very elegant, very classic event."

Teigen, who shares four young children with Legend, posted a poolside pic to her Instagram story Thursday with the caption, "10th anniversary weekend is commmming."

"The most perfect day," she added, with a cheeky "#johnXchrissy."