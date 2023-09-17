John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renew vows in sweet Lake Como ceremony
Lake Como, Italy - John Legend and Chrissy Teigen had a dreamy vow renewal ceremony as the stars celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary!
For the anniversary celebration, a source tells PEOPLE that the Internet It Couple returned to the exact site of their September 14, 2013 wedding.
"It was very romantic," the source said. "They arrived by boat... It was breathtaking to see them still so happy together."
The vow renewal reportedly took place on a balcony, after which the not-so-newlyweds greeted guests, dined, and danced the night away at a lakeside bar.
The insider says that there were "flowers everywhere."
"It's been a very elegant, very classic event."
Teigen, who shares four young children with Legend, posted a poolside pic to her Instagram story Thursday with the caption, "10th anniversary weekend is commmming."
"The most perfect day," she added, with a cheeky "#johnXchrissy."
Why did John Legend and Chrissy Teigan renew their vows at Lake Como?
Besides being one of the most gorgeous views in the world, Lake Como is important to the couple because - according to an adorable 2016 Instagram post from Teigen - it's "where it all began."
In the post, Teigen explains that she and Legend first visited the lake together in 2007.
"A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with," she said. "I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe."
"Both came true, and here we are," she explained.
The couple got married at Lake Como six years after Teigen's wish, and the rest was history!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@chrissyteigen