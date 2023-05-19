Johnny Depp is annoyed with the media's response to his new film

Cannes, France - Actor Johnny Depp is back on the red carpet again, and he's attracting quite the attention while giving interesting glimpses into his personal life at Cannes Film Festival.

Johnny Depp (r.) appears at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. © VALERY HACHE / AFP

At a press conference for his new film Jeanne Du Barry, the 59-year-old actor said that he felt "boycotted" because of his bombshell legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Depp believes people have been deceived by "fiction," Per People.

He continued, "Of course when you're asked to resign from a film you're doing because of something that is merely a bunch of, kind of, vowels and consonants floating in the air. Yeah, you feel a bit boycotted."

The actor was likely alluding to Heard's domestic violence allegations, which she not only spoke about during the defamation trial, but also in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

Although Depp came out of the proceedings just fine, the court battle with his ex has taken its toll on the Pirates of the Caribbean star.



He now avoids the hustle and bustle of the limelight, saying, "I don't think about Hollywood. I don’t have much further need for Hollywood myself."