Johnny Depp reportedly in love again – with model 33 years his junior!

London, UK - A ctor Johnny Depp may be in love again a fter his intense legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard!

The 61-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean star is said to have fallen in love with 28-year-old Russian model Yulia Vlasova.

As reported by the Daily Mail on Monday, the two are said to have met at a film festival in Prague in 2021.

Since then, they've been spotted together again and again, with the two caught looking cozy in London recently.

However, according to an insider, the relationship between the model and the Hollywood star is still "casual."

The reason for this could be their long-distance relationship, as the 28-year-old, who is only three years older than Depp's daughter Lily-Rose (25), lives in Prague, where she owns a makeup and hair salon.

Nevertheless, Vlasova only seems to have eyes for Depp, writing on Instagram at the beginning of the year: "JD. He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring."