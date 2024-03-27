Johnny Depp's future in Pirates of the Caribbean revealed

Los Angeles, California - After an endless back and forth about continuing the popular film saga, a decision about the fate of Pirates of the Caribbean – and the return of Johnny Depp – seems to have been sealed.

The Pirates of the Caribbean is set to return as a reboot – likely suggesting the end of the road for Johnny Depp and other stars of the original films. © IMAGO / Mary Evans

For several years now, the future of the billion-dollar franchise has been hanging in the balance.

The uncertainty was amplified by the controversy surrounding Depp as its leading man, Jack Sparrow, after winning an explosive defensive trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, who has accused him of domestic violence.

Seven years after the fifth and final installment of the series hit the big screen, it now looks as if the 2017 flick will be the 60-year-old's last appearance as the charmingly arrogant pirate captain.

Star producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed to ComicBook.com on Monday that the franchise's next installment will be a fresh "reboot."

A shock for many fans of the original series, Bruckheimer explained that this would make it easier to finally shoot the next film, as there would be no need to wait for the big stars of the previous films to be available.