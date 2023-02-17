Julia Wolf lights up hometown show in NYC on first headlining tour

New York, New York - Music artist Julia Wolf stunned a sold-out crowd at Bowery Ballroom on Thursday night, proving that there is something inexplicably magical about a hometown show.

Julia Wolf played Bowery Ballroom in NYC on Thursday night as part of her first-ever headlining tour. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Despite being a bit under the weather, Julia Wolf showed up to show out at her first headlining concert in the Big Apple, and fans flocked to the venue in waves to show love to the lyrical legend.

But before the Captions singer took the stage, Bronze Avery got the crowd hyped up with a mesmerizing opening set, a heart of gold, buttery smooth vocals, and top-tier stage presence.

If music lovers in attendance didn't know who Bronze Avery, born Gabriel Brown, was before the show, they certainly did by the time he departed the stage. One concert goer was audibly stunned at his wildly visible talent, yelling, "Wow, he's SO good," halfway through his set.

Then, it was time for the Rookie of the Year to take the stage, and it's safe to say the moment Julia Wolf's team turned on the "Good Thing We Stayed" neon sign, the crowd understandably – and collectively – lost their minds.

The rising talent's set was a balanced mix of throwback tracks like Hoops, Nikes, and High Waist Jeans, and songs from her debut album like Dracula, Now, Get Off My, Hot Killer, Sorority Girls, and the original version of Gothic Babe Tendencies, which Julia Wolf told the crowd now solely exists on her computer, thanks to a last-minute feature from Blackbear.

Mid-show, the Bottle of Advil songstress read a handful of confessions that fans dropped in a box at her merch table before the show, which not only kept the crowd engaged, but also added a lighthearted, albeit raunchy, element to the night.