Justin Baldoni hit with new accusation from potential witness in Blake Lively trial

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has been hit with shocking new accusations as his legal battle against his co- star Blake Lively continues.

An anonymous individual has come forward with new claims against Justin Baldoni (r.) amid his high-profile legal battle with Blake Lively. © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, People revealed that an anonymous individual has come forward with claims of "verbal abuse" by the 41-year-old actor-director on the set of an unnamed project.

The person said they had "repeated, negative interactions" with Baldoni and his team and later "requested that he not be involved" in the marketing or PR of the project, which was not the 2024 film It Ends With Us that co-starred Lively and Baldoni.

According to People, the individual is likely to testify in the trial between Lively and Baldoni, currently scheduled for March 2026.

The Gossip Girl star first sued Baldoni in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni has denied the claims, but his countersuit against Lively for defamation was tossed by a judge in June.

Both stars are expected to testify in the upcoming trial.