Blake Lively demands millions from Justin Baldoni over defamation suit

Los Angeles, California – Blake Lively has filed a new motion requesting that her co– star , Justin Baldoni, compensate her for his defamation suit against her!

Blake Lively (r.) is requesting millions from her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni over his defamation countersuit, which was tossed in June. © Collage: JC Olivera & Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America/Getty Images via AFP

According to Variety, the 38–year–old is seeking retribution from Baldoni after a federal judge tossed his $400 million countersuit in June.

In the filing, Lively's attorney stated that she should be awarded millions of dollars to cover her attorneys' fees and costs.

The Gossip Girl alum is also seeking compensation for her "economic, emotional, and psychological harms," as well as punitive damages for abuse of the court system.

Lively, who's been locked in a heated legal war with Baldoni over accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation, is reportedly relying on Governor Gavin Newsom's Protecting Survivors from Weaponized Defamation Lawsuits Act.

Lively argues that the law "ensures that individuals who experience sexual harassment or retaliation are able to share their experiences with courts, agencies, the press, and others, without fear of being sued for doing so."

The Age of Adaline star's legal team attests that she fits the criteria for the rule, which provides immunity from defamation lawsuits to accusers who have a "reasonable basis" to file a sexual harassment complaint, and do so "without malice."