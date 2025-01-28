Justin Baldoni's apology to Blake Lively revealed: "I'm a very flawed man"

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni has released a minutes-long apology to his It Ends With Us co- star Blake Lively as the pair's legal battle continues to unfold.

Justin Baldoni (l.) has released a minutes-long apology to his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively as the pair's legal battle continues to unfold. © Collage: Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Tuesday, TMZ obtained an audio message sent by Baldoni to Lively at 2 AM in which he apologized for "falling short" amid a disagreement over a key scene in the movie.

The message appears to be an apology for his negative reaction to Blake's script rewrites that she reportedly shared with him at her home, where her husband Ryan Reynolds and longtime friend Taylor Swift were also present.

Baldoni claimed in his lawsuit that Lively "dramatically" changed the original script, and he felt that Reynolds and Swift were there to pressure him into accepting the changes.



"Damn right, you've got great friends," the 41-year-old director said in the voice note. "We should all have friends like that, aside from the fact that they're two of the most creative people on the planet."

Baldoni further expressed his regret for initially dismissing Lively's input, saying, "I'm really sorry. I f**ked up. I will admit and apologize when I fail. I'm a very flawed man, as my wife will attest."

He added praise of Lively's contributions and shared his excitement to collaborate with her as the project continued.

Baldoni's legal team has been flooding the media with excerpts of his communications with Lively after the Gossip Girl star revealed her accusations of sexual harassment against him in a bombshell suit filed in December.