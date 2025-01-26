Justin Baldoni pushes back at Blake Lively's gag order request as his wife breaks silence
Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's legal team hit back at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' gag order as the stars' feud intensifies!
Baldoni's lawyer has slammed the spouses' "intimidation tactic" after they motioned for a gag request, per People.
The 41-year-old's attorney, Kevin Fritz, is now asking for a judge to deny Lively and Reynolds' request, alleging that the Gossip Girl star's "desire to force the Wayfarer Parties to defend themselves privately against allegations made publicly is not a proper basis for a gag order."
The letter further reads, "It is tactical gamesmanship, and it is outrageous."
Fritz added that the Jane the Virgin actor has faced "utterly calamitous" fallout after Lively's allegations of sexual harassment, and he and his studio associates "instantly became objects of public scorn and contempt."
Justin Baldoni's wife shares touching birthday tribute amid legal battle
Lively and Reynolds filed for a protective order against Baldoni's lawyer after he released a raw clip of Lively and Baldoni from the set of the romantic drama.
Baldoni and his attorney claim that the pair's amicable conversation in the video should disprove the Betty Buzz mogul's previous sexual harassment complaint.
Meanwhile, the Five Feet Apart director's wife, Emily, paid tribute to her husband in an Instagram birthday tribute that featured a shot of Baldoni with his spouse and kids.
"Happy birthday my love," Emily wrote. "Celebrating the man, husband, and father that you are. I'd choose you again and again."
This is the first remark Mrs. Baldoni has made amid her husband's messy legal drama – suggesting that she will be standing by her man as the battle unfolds.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP