Justin Baldoni pushes back at Blake Lively's gag order request as his wife breaks silence

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni's legal team hit back at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' gag order as the stars ' feud intensifies!

Blake Lively's requested protective order against Justin Baldoni (l.) has been slammed by the It Ends With Us director's legal team. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Baldoni's lawyer has slammed the spouses' "intimidation tactic" after they motioned for a gag request, per People.

The 41-year-old's attorney, Kevin Fritz, is now asking for a judge to deny Lively and Reynolds' request, alleging that the Gossip Girl star's "desire to force the Wayfarer Parties to defend themselves privately against allegations made publicly is not a proper basis for a gag order."

The letter further reads, "It is tactical gamesmanship, and it is outrageous."

Fritz added that the Jane the Virgin actor has faced "utterly calamitous" fallout after Lively's allegations of sexual harassment, and he and his studio associates "instantly became objects of public scorn and contempt."