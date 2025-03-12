Justin Baldoni's legal team fires new accusations at Blake Lively's publicist

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni has hit back at his co- star Blake Lively's publicist, who has requested to be removed from his lawsuit against her.

Justin Baldoni (l.) has responded to a request from Blake Lively's publicist to be removed from his filing against his co-star. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

The never-ending legal battle between the It Ends With Us stars is heating up – again!

Per People, after publicist Leslie Sloane requested to be removed from Baldoni's lawsuit, his legal team argued, "The Sloane Parties played an active and integral role in a conspiracy to inflict harm on the Wayfarer Parties."

"In a desperate effort to salvage Lively's reputation and to escape her wrath, the Sloane Parties conspired with Lively and consolidated defendants Ryan Reynolds and The New York Times Company to make scapegoats of the Wayfarer Parties for Lively's woes," the attorneys further claimed.

Baldoni recently took to a big hit amid his legal battle with Lively after a judge paused his suit against The New York Times, which he filed over their investigation into the Gossip Girl star's accusations that Baldoni sexually harassed her on set.