Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seek to hide texts to A-listers from Justin Baldoni

New York, New York - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken steps to protect their text messages to fellow celebrities as their legal battle against Justin Baldoni continues.

Blake Lively (r.) and Ryan Reynolds have taken steps to protect their text messages to fellow celebrities as their legal battle against Justin Baldoni (l.) continues. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to Page Six, Blake and Ryan's attorneys spoke with Judge Lewis J. Liman on Thursday, where they asked for access to the pair's private communications to be granted to Justin's legal team – and not the actor himself.

"There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands," Meryl Conant Governski said.

"There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court's orders."

The concern certainly holds merit, as Justin and his team have created a website dedicated to sharing "receipts" with the general public as the legal battle plays out.

The Jane the Virgin star's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, fired back at the requests from Blake and Ryan's team, alleging that this would lead to celebrities and "people who are powerful in the industry" getting special treatment.

The judge has not yet made his final decision but noted that the court is "strong in terms of protecting the rights of the public."