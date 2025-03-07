Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds seek to hide texts to A-listers from Justin Baldoni
New York, New York - Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have taken steps to protect their text messages to fellow celebrities as their legal battle against Justin Baldoni continues.
According to Page Six, Blake and Ryan's attorneys spoke with Judge Lewis J. Liman on Thursday, where they asked for access to the pair's private communications to be granted to Justin's legal team – and not the actor himself.
"There is a significant chance of irreparable harm if marginal conversations with high profile individuals with no relevance to the case were to fall into wrong hands," Meryl Conant Governski said.
"There are 100 million reasons for these parties to leak information because the PR value is greater than complying with the court's orders."
The concern certainly holds merit, as Justin and his team have created a website dedicated to sharing "receipts" with the general public as the legal battle plays out.
The Jane the Virgin star's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, fired back at the requests from Blake and Ryan's team, alleging that this would lead to celebrities and "people who are powerful in the industry" getting special treatment.
The judge has not yet made his final decision but noted that the court is "strong in terms of protecting the rights of the public."
Which celebrities are tied to the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case?
Blake and Justin's legal drama kicked off last December when the Gossip Girl star accused Justin – her co-star in It Ends With Us – of sexually harassing her on set and hiring a team to conduct an online smear campaign to destroy her reputation to discredit her claims.
Justin fired back with a suit of his own, leveling accusations of extortion and defamation against Blake and Ryan as well as their publicist.
As for which celebrities might be pulled in via disclosed communications, Taylor Swift tops the list, as the pop star – a longtime friend of Blake and Ryan – has already been named in the legal drama.
In Justin's $400 million lawsuit, text messages included in the document reveal that Taylor was present when Blake presented script rewrites for It Ends With Us.
Justin – who directed the film in addition to starring in it – argued that Blake's "megacelebrity friend" added unnecessary pressure for him to accept the rewrites that he claims differed "dramatically" from the original version.
The Grammy winner hasn't commented publicly on the case, but comments from Justin's legal team have indicated that they would be willing to subpoena her to testify.
Cover photo: Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP