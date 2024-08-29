Did Justin and Hailey Bieber's friend just spill baby Jack's birth date?

Los Angeles, California - One of Justin and Hailey Bieber's famous pals accidentally let slip when their baby boy made his Earth-side debut!

Justin and Hailey Bieber's (r.) model friend unknowingly spilled when the Biebers welcomed their baby boy. © Screenshot/Instagram/JustinBieber

Following the long-awaited arrival of the spouses' first child together, Jack Blues Bieber, Justin and Hailey's model pal, Adwoa Aboah, unknowingly shared when the newborn actually arrived.

The British model welcomed a baby girl on August 23 and announced her daughter's birth via Instagram.

"Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22 PM on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces. Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley," Adwoa captioned the post.

The Rhode Beauty founder congratulated the Ghost in the Shell star by dropping six heart-eye emojis and writing, "Baby Shy!!!!"

Adwoa replied to Hailey's comment, "A day apart,"– confirming that the Biebers' baby boy was born on August 22.