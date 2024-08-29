Did Justin and Hailey Bieber's friend just spill baby Jack's birth date?

While Justin and Hailey Bieber are in bliss after welcoming their son Jack Blues Bieber, one of their famous friends unknowingly confirmed his birthday!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - One of Justin and Hailey Bieber's famous pals accidentally let slip when their baby boy made his Earth-side debut!

Justin and Hailey Bieber's (r.) model friend unknowingly spilled when the Biebers welcomed their baby boy.
Following the long-awaited arrival of the spouses' first child together, Jack Blues Bieber, Justin and Hailey's model pal, Adwoa Aboah, unknowingly shared when the newborn actually arrived.

The British model welcomed a baby girl on August 23 and announced her daughter's birth via Instagram.

"Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22 PM on the 23rd of August by emergency cesarean. Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces. Shy Trinity Afua Wheatley," Adwoa captioned the post.

The Rhode Beauty founder congratulated the Ghost in the Shell star by dropping six heart-eye emojis and writing, "Baby Shy!!!!"

Adwoa replied to Hailey's comment, "A day apart,"– confirming that the Biebers' baby boy was born on August 22.

The Peaches artist revealed on August 23 that baby Jack was home with his mom and dad in a post that featured their son's tiny feet held by Hailey's manicured hands with the sweet caption, "WELCOME HOME".

