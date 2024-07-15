Hailey Bieber is giving cool mom vibes in latest casual maternity looks!

Los Angeles, California - Hailey Bieber dropped another glowing pregnancy update as she waits for her and husband Justin Bieber 's baby to arrive!

Hailey Bieber continued her trendy maternity style while showing off her growing baby bump. © Screenshot/Instagram/@haileybieber

On Sunday, the 27-year-old Rhode founder gave another look into her pregnancy journey and her personal maternity style.

On her Instagram story, Hailey dropped a cute pic of her growing bump while rocking a casual ensemble that consisted of a white T-shirt and low-rise jeans plus an oversized black blazer.

The socialite posed in front of a rack of clothes while flaunting her belly from the side as she also sported a pair of slim black shades, a yellow shoulder bag, and chunky gold earrings.

She added a sleek bob and nude lip gloss to the ultra-stylish look that she showed off in the mirror selfie.

Hailey has definitely been giving "cool mom" vibes since she and the Peaches singer announced her pregnancy in May.