Justin Bieber shares adorable pics of son Jack in vacation photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Justin Bieber just shared the cutest vacation vibes on Instagram, featuring his nine-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber.

Justin Bieber (r.) shared adorable photos of his and Hailey's son Jack Blues Bieber on Instagram! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@justinbieber

On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer posted a heart-melting carousel with his son Jack undeniably stealing the spotlight.

In one photo, Justin balances Jack on his head while rocking a black sweatsuit.

Another photo shows him gazing lovingly at his son in checkered shorts, both keeping Jack's face private.

"Gonna be a good summer," the post's caption reads.

The slideshow also includes photos of Justin striking a pose by a golf cart and laughing with friends – giving off major summer vibes.

Justin and wife Hailey Bieber welcomed Jack in August 2024, and fans are loving these new photos of their adorable baby boy.

Hailey recently celebrated Jack's nine-month milestone with a lovely black-and-white pic on her Instagram story.

While she didn't appear in the post, Justin shared a PDA-filled snap of her the day before.